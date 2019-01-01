Royal Helium Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is the helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, the company's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.