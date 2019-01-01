QQQ
Enwell Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas company. The company's principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production. It is currently producing gas and condensate from the Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL) and Svyrydivske (SV) fields. Business operations of the company are mainly functioned through Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from gas sales and geographically from Ukraine.

Enwell Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Enwell Energy (RGPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enwell Energy (OTCPK: RGPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enwell Energy's (RGPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enwell Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Enwell Energy (RGPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enwell Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Enwell Energy (RGPMF)?

A

The stock price for Enwell Energy (OTCPK: RGPMF) is $0.515 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:02:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enwell Energy (RGPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enwell Energy.

Q

When is Enwell Energy (OTCPK:RGPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Enwell Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enwell Energy (RGPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enwell Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Enwell Energy (RGPMF) operate in?

A

Enwell Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.