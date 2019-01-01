QQQ
Range
2.71 - 2.71
Vol / Avg.
1K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 3.1
Mkt Cap
333.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.71
P/E
-
Shares
123.1M
Outstanding
Renergen Ltd is an investment holding company focused on the alternative and renewable energy sectors in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. It has two reportable segments namely Corporate Head office where all investment decisions are made; and Tetra4 Proprietary Ltd that explores, develops and sells compressed natural gas to the South African market. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Corporate Head Office.

Renergen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renergen (RGNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renergen (OTCPK: RGNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renergen's (RGNNF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Renergen (RGNNF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Renergen (RGNNF)?

A

The stock price for Renergen (OTCPK: RGNNF) is $2.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:38:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renergen (RGNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renergen.

Q

When is Renergen (OTCPK:RGNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Renergen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renergen (RGNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renergen.

Q

What sector and industry does Renergen (RGNNF) operate in?

A

Renergen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.