QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
16.5K/62.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
153.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Regenicin Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. Its skin substitute product candidate comprises of NovaDerm. NovaDerm is a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin prepared by utilizing autologous (patient's own) skin cells. It is a graftable cultured epithelium skin substitute containing both epidermal and dermal components with a collagen base.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Regenicin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regenicin (RGIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regenicin (OTCPK: RGIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regenicin's (RGIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regenicin.

Q

What is the target price for Regenicin (RGIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regenicin

Q

Current Stock Price for Regenicin (RGIN)?

A

The stock price for Regenicin (OTCPK: RGIN) is $0.0138 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:56:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regenicin (RGIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regenicin.

Q

When is Regenicin (OTCPK:RGIN) reporting earnings?

A

Regenicin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regenicin (RGIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regenicin.

Q

What sector and industry does Regenicin (RGIN) operate in?

A

Regenicin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.