Regenicin Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. Its skin substitute product candidate comprises of NovaDerm. NovaDerm is a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin prepared by utilizing autologous (patient's own) skin cells. It is a graftable cultured epithelium skin substitute containing both epidermal and dermal components with a collagen base.