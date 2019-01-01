QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Regional Brands Inc is a holding company formed to acquire substantial ownership in regional companies with strong brand recognition, stable revenues, and profitability. B.R. Johnson, LLC is a company in its portfolio. BRJ is a seller and distributor of windows, doors and related hardware as well as specialty products for use in commercial and residential buildings.

Regional Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regional Brands (RGBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regional Brands (OTCPK: RGBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regional Brands's (RGBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regional Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Regional Brands (RGBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regional Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Regional Brands (RGBD)?

A

The stock price for Regional Brands (OTCPK: RGBD) is $20.745 last updated Tue May 04 2021 13:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regional Brands (RGBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regional Brands.

Q

When is Regional Brands (OTCPK:RGBD) reporting earnings?

A

Regional Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regional Brands (RGBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regional Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Regional Brands (RGBD) operate in?

A

Regional Brands is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.