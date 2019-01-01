|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Regional Brands (OTCPK: RGBD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Regional Brands.
There is no analysis for Regional Brands
The stock price for Regional Brands (OTCPK: RGBD) is $20.745 last updated Tue May 04 2021 13:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Regional Brands.
Regional Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Regional Brands.
Regional Brands is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.