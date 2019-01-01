QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
29.2K/46.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
12M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
262.4M
Outstanding
Renforth Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores gold and it holds an interest in properties such as Parbec Gold Project, Malartic West, Nixon Bartleman Property, Denain Gold Project, and Bousquet property.

Renforth Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renforth Resources (RFHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renforth Resources (OTCQB: RFHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renforth Resources's (RFHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renforth Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Renforth Resources (RFHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renforth Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Renforth Resources (RFHRF)?

A

The stock price for Renforth Resources (OTCQB: RFHRF) is $0.0458 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renforth Resources (RFHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renforth Resources.

Q

When is Renforth Resources (OTCQB:RFHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Renforth Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renforth Resources (RFHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renforth Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Renforth Resources (RFHRF) operate in?

A

Renforth Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.