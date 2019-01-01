QQQ
The Hash Corp is engaged in the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. It applies its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additive and carcinogenic solvents.

The Hash Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Hash Corp (REZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Hash Corp (OTCPK: REZNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are The Hash Corp's (REZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Hash Corp.

Q

What is the target price for The Hash Corp (REZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Hash Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for The Hash Corp (REZNF)?

A

The stock price for The Hash Corp (OTCPK: REZNF) is $0.004 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:10:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Hash Corp (REZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Hash Corp.

Q

When is The Hash Corp (OTCPK:REZNF) reporting earnings?

A

The Hash Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Hash Corp (REZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Hash Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does The Hash Corp (REZNF) operate in?

A

The Hash Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.