Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:44AM

Analyst Ratings

ProShares UltraShort Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (ARCA: REW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort Technology's (REW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Technology.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Technology (ARCA: REW) is $17.045 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort Technology (ARCA:REW) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.