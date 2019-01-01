QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
75.5 - 75.5
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Revenio Group Oyj is a Finnish health technology company. It develops and commercializes effective and easy-to-use health tech-related screening devices for the detection of diseases of significance to public health. The company is focused on the detection and measurement of glaucoma, skin cancer and asthma. Its products are sold all around the world. It operates in the segment of Health technology which involves the design, manufacture, and sales of tonometers; design, manufacture, and sales of bone density measurement device; and management of the group's research and development projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Revenio Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revenio Group (REVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revenio Group (OTCGM: REVXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revenio Group's (REVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Revenio Group.

Q

What is the target price for Revenio Group (REVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Revenio Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Revenio Group (REVXF)?

A

The stock price for Revenio Group (OTCGM: REVXF) is $75.5 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 15:55:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revenio Group (REVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revenio Group.

Q

When is Revenio Group (OTCGM:REVXF) reporting earnings?

A

Revenio Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revenio Group (REVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revenio Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Revenio Group (REVXF) operate in?

A

Revenio Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.