Revenio Group Oyj is a Finnish health technology company. It develops and commercializes effective and easy-to-use health tech-related screening devices for the detection of diseases of significance to public health. The company is focused on the detection and measurement of glaucoma, skin cancer and asthma. Its products are sold all around the world. It operates in the segment of Health technology which involves the design, manufacture, and sales of tonometers; design, manufacture, and sales of bone density measurement device; and management of the group's research and development projects.