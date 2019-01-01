Remy Cointreau is an international spirits distiller based in France. Cognacs sold under the umbrella trademarks of Remy Martin and Louis XIII anchor its portfolio, with a skew toward superior qualities like VSOP and XO. Its assortment also includes liqueurs like Cointreau and single-malt whiskies like Bruichladdich. The bulk of its volume is sold through a proprietary distribution platform (including independent wholesalers where mandated by regulators), while it goes to market through partners in some European countries. Where it controls distribution, additional revenue is generated by providing smaller, third-party brands with a route to market. Remy is controlled by the Dubreuil and Cointreau families, with its free float only representing roughly 40% of shares outstanding.