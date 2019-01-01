QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
187.68 - 189
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.14/1.11%
52 Wk
183.7 - 246.89
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
45.01
Open
189
P/E
41.6
EPS
0
Shares
50.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 9:21AM
Remy Cointreau is an international spirits distiller based in France. Cognacs sold under the umbrella trademarks of Remy Martin and Louis XIII anchor its portfolio, with a skew toward superior qualities like VSOP and XO. Its assortment also includes liqueurs like Cointreau and single-malt whiskies like Bruichladdich. The bulk of its volume is sold through a proprietary distribution platform (including independent wholesalers where mandated by regulators), while it goes to market through partners in some European countries. Where it controls distribution, additional revenue is generated by providing smaller, third-party brands with a route to market. Remy is controlled by the Dubreuil and Cointreau families, with its free float only representing roughly 40% of shares outstanding.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Remy Cointreau Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remy Cointreau (REMYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Remy Cointreau's (REMYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Remy Cointreau.

Q

What is the target price for Remy Cointreau (REMYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Remy Cointreau

Q

Current Stock Price for Remy Cointreau (REMYF)?

A

The stock price for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYF) is $187.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Remy Cointreau (REMYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remy Cointreau.

Q

When is Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) reporting earnings?

A

Remy Cointreau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Remy Cointreau (REMYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remy Cointreau.

Q

What sector and industry does Remy Cointreau (REMYF) operate in?

A

Remy Cointreau is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.