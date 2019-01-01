QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.91 - 1.16
Vol / Avg.
38.8K/16K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 1.87
Mkt Cap
87.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
75.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Atlas Salt Inc is engaged in advancing Great Atlantic Salt Project through feasibility and into potential production as an environmentally friendly state-of-the-art Salt Factory in resource-friendly western Newfoundland. It is also producing gypsum mines, nepheline discovery, and renewable energy storage.

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Salt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Salt (REMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Salt (OTCPK: REMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas Salt's (REMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Salt.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Salt (REMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlas Salt

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Salt (REMRF)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Salt (OTCPK: REMRF) is $1.1572 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:16:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Salt (REMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Salt.

Q

When is Atlas Salt (OTCPK:REMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Salt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlas Salt (REMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Salt.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Salt (REMRF) operate in?

A

Atlas Salt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.