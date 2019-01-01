Remedent Inc is a manufacturer of cosmetic dentistry products in Europe. The company is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It designs, develops, manufacture and distributes cosmetic dentistry products, including a full line of professional dental products that are distributed in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States. The product line of the company includes SmileWise, the SmileMe mirror, and the Condor intra-oral 3D scanner.