QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Remedent Inc is a manufacturer of cosmetic dentistry products in Europe. The company is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It designs, develops, manufacture and distributes cosmetic dentistry products, including a full line of professional dental products that are distributed in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States. The product line of the company includes SmileWise, the SmileMe mirror, and the Condor intra-oral 3D scanner.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Remedent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remedent (REMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remedent (OTCPK: REMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Remedent's (REMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Remedent.

Q

What is the target price for Remedent (REMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Remedent

Q

Current Stock Price for Remedent (REMI)?

A

The stock price for Remedent (OTCPK: REMI) is $0.171 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:36:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Remedent (REMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remedent.

Q

When is Remedent (OTCPK:REMI) reporting earnings?

A

Remedent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Remedent (REMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remedent.

Q

What sector and industry does Remedent (REMI) operate in?

A

Remedent is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.