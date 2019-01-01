QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Relo Group Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in providing corporate fringe benefit management outsourcing service. It provides comprehensive support for fringe benefit programs, ranging from housing to leisure and lifestyle improvement. The company manages over 100,000 housing unit's companies rent and provides to their employees, and offers 200,000 kinds of benefits to help employees have fun and improve their well-being. It also operates a rental real estate management business all across Japan. The company operates as an agent that helps to run hotels and attract guests. In addition to hotels, it also provides an insurance consulting business.

Analyst Ratings

Relo Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relo Group (RELOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relo Group (OTCGM: RELOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Relo Group's (RELOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Relo Group.

Q

What is the target price for Relo Group (RELOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Relo Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Relo Group (RELOF)?

A

The stock price for Relo Group (OTCGM: RELOF) is $18 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:28:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relo Group (RELOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relo Group.

Q

When is Relo Group (OTCGM:RELOF) reporting earnings?

A

Relo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Relo Group (RELOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Relo Group (RELOF) operate in?

A

Relo Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.