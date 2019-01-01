Relo Group Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in providing corporate fringe benefit management outsourcing service. It provides comprehensive support for fringe benefit programs, ranging from housing to leisure and lifestyle improvement. The company manages over 100,000 housing unit's companies rent and provides to their employees, and offers 200,000 kinds of benefits to help employees have fun and improve their well-being. It also operates a rental real estate management business all across Japan. The company operates as an agent that helps to run hotels and attract guests. In addition to hotels, it also provides an insurance consulting business.