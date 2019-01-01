RedFlow Ltd consists of the development, manufacture, and sale of its bromine flowing electrolyte battery module (ZBM). The company's batteries provide sustainable energy storage solutions for various applications, including telecommunications, renewables integration, on and off-grid remote power, microgrids and smart grids, and transmission and distribution deferral. Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial and industrial, and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments.