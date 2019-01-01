QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
10K/60.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
38.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
RedFlow Ltd consists of the development, manufacture, and sale of its bromine flowing electrolyte battery module (ZBM). The company's batteries provide sustainable energy storage solutions for various applications, including telecommunications, renewables integration, on and off-grid remote power, microgrids and smart grids, and transmission and distribution deferral. Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial and industrial, and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments.

RedFlow Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RedFlow (REFXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RedFlow (OTCPK: REFXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RedFlow's (REFXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RedFlow.

Q

What is the target price for RedFlow (REFXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RedFlow

Q

Current Stock Price for RedFlow (REFXF)?

A

The stock price for RedFlow (OTCPK: REFXF) is $0.0273 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:30:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RedFlow (REFXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RedFlow.

Q

When is RedFlow (OTCPK:REFXF) reporting earnings?

A

RedFlow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RedFlow (REFXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RedFlow.

Q

What sector and industry does RedFlow (REFXF) operate in?

A

RedFlow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.