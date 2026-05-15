Chicago Atlantic BDC: ~30% Discount to NAV, 14% Dividend Yield

Superior Credit Quality in a Stressed Private Credit Market
Why the Discount Has Widened – and Why It Creates Opportunity
Regulatory Tailwinds and Stable Cash Flow
Recent Capital Markets Development
Final Thoughts
The primary risks remain regulatory developments in the cannabis sector and overall private credit market conditions. However, the company's conservative structure, senior secured focus, and proven track record of zero defaults offer significant downside protection.
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