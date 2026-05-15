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May 15, 2026 3:05 PM 4 min read

Chicago Atlantic BDC: ~30% Discount to NAV, 14% Dividend Yield

Superior Credit Quality in a Stressed Private Credit Market

Why the Discount Has Widened – and Why It Creates Opportunity

Regulatory Tailwinds and Stable Cash Flow

Recent Capital Markets Development

Final Thoughts

The primary risks remain regulatory developments in the cannabis sector and overall private credit market conditions. However, the company's conservative structure, senior secured focus, and proven track record of zero defaults offer significant downside protection.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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