Chicago Atlantic BDC: ~30% Discount to NAV, 14% Dividend Yield

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a publicly traded Business Development Company that specializes in direct lending to middle-market private companies in sectors with regulatory or reputational challenges. The firm was established in 2018 and operates as the public investment vehicle managed by Chicago Atlantic – the same sponsor that also manages Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) , a commercial mortgage REIT. Approximately 76% of its portfolio remains focused on the cannabis industry, while the balance is allocated across other industries including finance and insurance and information. Since inception the company has originated more than 195 loans loans totaling over $3.8 billion, and its near-term pipeline stands at roughly $810 million.

Source: TradingView

Chicago Atlantic BDC maintains an exceptionally conservative investment approach. About 100% of the portfolio consists of senior secured debt, providing strong downside protection. Credit metrics remain best-in-class: the weighted-average yield stands at 15.8%, interest coverage for borrowers is 2.9x, net debt-to-EBITDA is a modest 2.2x, and the share of non-accrual loans is zero. Overall leverage stands at 0.18x debt-to-equity- still very low compared with the BDC sector average of 1.3x. The portfolio currently includes 40 borrowers with an average position size of approximately $8 million. No single borrower exceeds 5% of the portfolio.

Source: TradingView



Since the end of March 2026 the discount to net asset value has expanded from approximately 25% to around 30%. Shares now trade at roughly 70% of NAV. This widening occurred despite the company continuing to report zero non-accruals and stable dividend payments at a yield of approximately 15%. The broader BDC and private credit sector, which has grown to roughly $2 trillion in assets since the post-2008 regulatory changes that pulled banks away from middle-market lending, is currently trading at deep discounts. However, Chicago Atlantic BDC stands out: it shows the lowest default rate and one of the most attractive risk-return profiles among its peers.



The U.S. medical cannabis market continues to expand. In December 2025 President Trump issued an Executive Order directing the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. The formal change took effect in April 2026. This regulatory shift will deliver a 20–40% boost to after-tax cash flows for medical cannabis producers once fully implemented. Chicago Atlantic BDC stands ready to benefit from this catalyst. Its senior secured structure and disciplined underwriting continue to provide substantial protection. The sponsor platform continues to generate a strong deal flow, enabling selective new originations without compromising credit quality.



On May 11, 2026 Chicago Atlantic BDC filed a $500 million shelf registration statement. This is a preparatory step that gives the company flexibility to access capital in the future, but does not commit it to any immediate issuance. According to the CEO's commentary, the shelf is primarily intended to support debt financing and accelerate portfolio growth, building on the $100 million credit facility closed in February 2025. The company has explicitly indicated that the registration is focused on debt capital rather than equity. Therefore, current shareholders are not expected to face meaningful dilution from this filing.