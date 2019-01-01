RareX Ltd is an Australian specialist rare earth company engaged in developing the Cummins Range Rare Earth Project in the East Kimberly region of Western Australia. Its project portfolio includes the Cummins Range, Hong Kong Gold Project, and NSW Copper Gold. The company's operating segment includes Rare Earths (Western Australia); Gold/Nickel/Copper (Western Australia); Cobalt/Nickel (Austria); Cobalt (Morocco); Copper/Gold (New South Wales) and Corporate.