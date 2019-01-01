QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
RareX Ltd is an Australian specialist rare earth company engaged in developing the Cummins Range Rare Earth Project in the East Kimberly region of Western Australia. Its project portfolio includes the Cummins Range, Hong Kong Gold Project, and NSW Copper Gold. The company's operating segment includes Rare Earths (Western Australia); Gold/Nickel/Copper (Western Australia); Cobalt/Nickel (Austria); Cobalt (Morocco); Copper/Gold (New South Wales) and Corporate.

RareX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RareX (REEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RareX (OTCQB: REEEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RareX's (REEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RareX.

Q

What is the target price for RareX (REEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RareX

Q

Current Stock Price for RareX (REEEF)?

A

The stock price for RareX (OTCQB: REEEF) is $0.0818 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:02:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RareX (REEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RareX.

Q

When is RareX (OTCQB:REEEF) reporting earnings?

A

RareX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RareX (REEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RareX.

Q

What sector and industry does RareX (REEEF) operate in?

A

RareX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.