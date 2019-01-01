QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
166.2M/58.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-11.73
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Raadr Inc is a company that provides a software tool where individuals can monitor social media activity online.

Raadr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raadr (RDAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raadr (OTCPK: RDAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Raadr's (RDAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raadr.

Q

What is the target price for Raadr (RDAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raadr

Q

Current Stock Price for Raadr (RDAR)?

A

The stock price for Raadr (OTCPK: RDAR) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:42:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raadr (RDAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Raadr.

Q

When is Raadr (OTCPK:RDAR) reporting earnings?

A

Raadr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raadr (RDAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raadr.

Q

What sector and industry does Raadr (RDAR) operate in?

A

Raadr is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.