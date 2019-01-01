QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rouchon Industries Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing thermal management products for information technology industry. Its products and services portfolio consists of heatsinks, thermal tools, CPU water blocks, radiators, pumps, reservoirs, fittings, fans etc. The group's products are compatible with Intel and AMD central processing units and Nvidia graphics processing units.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rouchon Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rouchon Industries (RCHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rouchon Industries (OTCPK: RCHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rouchon Industries's (RCHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rouchon Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Rouchon Industries (RCHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rouchon Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Rouchon Industries (RCHN)?

A

The stock price for Rouchon Industries (OTCPK: RCHN) is $0.0611 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:27:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rouchon Industries (RCHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rouchon Industries.

Q

When is Rouchon Industries (OTCPK:RCHN) reporting earnings?

A

Rouchon Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rouchon Industries (RCHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rouchon Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Rouchon Industries (RCHN) operate in?

A

Rouchon Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.