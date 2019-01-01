ñol

Roscan Gold
(OTCQB:RCGCF)
0.2449
-0.0082[-3.26%]
At close: Jun 3
0.1855
-0.0594[-24.25%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.24 - 0.27
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 0.48
Open / Close0.27 / 0.24
Float / Outstanding- / 374M
Vol / Avg.44.4K / 80.6K
Mkt Cap91.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Roscan Gold (OTC:RCGCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Roscan Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Roscan Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Roscan Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Roscan Gold (OTCQB:RCGCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Roscan Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Roscan Gold (OTCQB:RCGCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Roscan Gold

Q
What were Roscan Gold’s (OTCQB:RCGCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Roscan Gold

