Range
0.25 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
109.9K/136.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
94.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
351.7M
Outstanding
Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. The company explores gold properties in the Africa region. Its project includes Kandiole located in Mali, West Africa.

Roscan Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roscan Gold (RCGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roscan Gold (OTCQB: RCGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Roscan Gold's (RCGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roscan Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Roscan Gold (RCGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roscan Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Roscan Gold (RCGCF)?

A

The stock price for Roscan Gold (OTCQB: RCGCF) is $0.2679 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roscan Gold (RCGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roscan Gold.

Q

When is Roscan Gold (OTCQB:RCGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Roscan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roscan Gold (RCGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roscan Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Roscan Gold (RCGCF) operate in?

A

Roscan Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.