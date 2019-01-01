|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of River City Bank (OTCPK: RCBC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for River City Bank.
There is no analysis for River City Bank
The stock price for River City Bank (OTCPK: RCBC) is $272 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:29:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2018.
River City Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for River City Bank.
River City Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.