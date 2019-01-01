QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
River City Bank operates as a business bank, providing a range of banking services to individuals and businesses in California. Its personal finance solutions comprise personal checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgage products, premier banking solutions and mobile banking services; and business banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, loans, commercial real estate solutions and cash management and mobile banking services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

River City Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy River City Bank (RCBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of River City Bank (OTCPK: RCBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are River City Bank's (RCBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for River City Bank.

Q

What is the target price for River City Bank (RCBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for River City Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for River City Bank (RCBC)?

A

The stock price for River City Bank (OTCPK: RCBC) is $272 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:29:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does River City Bank (RCBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2018.

Q

When is River City Bank (OTCPK:RCBC) reporting earnings?

A

River City Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is River City Bank (RCBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for River City Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does River City Bank (RCBC) operate in?

A

River City Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.