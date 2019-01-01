QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/23.1K
Div / Yield
0.14/4.58%
52 Wk
2.39 - 3.44
Mkt Cap
35.2B
Payout Ratio
26.2
Open
-
P/E
10.06
EPS
0.06
Shares
11.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 10:45AM
NatWest Group is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom, where it derives around 90% of its total income. The bank operates a retail, commercial, and private bank in the U.K., offering clients lending and payment services as well as asset management services. The three segments combined consume about 65% of the group's risk-weighted assets. It also provides financing, risk management, and trading solutions around the world to global financial institutions and large corporates in its NatWest markets segment.

NatWest Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NatWest Group (RBSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NatWest Group (OTCPK: RBSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NatWest Group's (RBSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NatWest Group.

Q

What is the target price for NatWest Group (RBSPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NatWest Group (OTCPK: RBSPF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RBSPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NatWest Group (RBSPF)?

A

The stock price for NatWest Group (OTCPK: RBSPF) is $3.13 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:28:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NatWest Group (RBSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NatWest Group.

Q

When is NatWest Group (OTCPK:RBSPF) reporting earnings?

A

NatWest Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NatWest Group (RBSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NatWest Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NatWest Group (RBSPF) operate in?

A

NatWest Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.