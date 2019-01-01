NatWest Group is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom, where it derives around 90% of its total income. The bank operates a retail, commercial, and private bank in the U.K., offering clients lending and payment services as well as asset management services. The three segments combined consume about 65% of the group's risk-weighted assets. It also provides financing, risk management, and trading solutions around the world to global financial institutions and large corporates in its NatWest markets segment.