Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
343K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
99K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0.81
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Rebus Hldgs Inc, formerly Inspyr Therapeutics Inc is an early-stage, pre-revenue, pharmaceutical company which is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of disease. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the production of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators. Adenosine is an extracellular signaling molecule that regulates multiple aspects of tissue function and specifically plays a role in immunity and inflammation.

Rebus Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rebus Hldgs (RBSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rebus Hldgs (OTCPK: RBSH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rebus Hldgs's (RBSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rebus Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Rebus Hldgs (RBSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rebus Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Rebus Hldgs (RBSH)?

A

The stock price for Rebus Hldgs (OTCPK: RBSH) is $0.0096 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rebus Hldgs (RBSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rebus Hldgs.

Q

When is Rebus Hldgs (OTCPK:RBSH) reporting earnings?

A

Rebus Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rebus Hldgs (RBSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rebus Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Rebus Hldgs (RBSH) operate in?

A

Rebus Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.