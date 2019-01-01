Rebus Hldgs Inc, formerly Inspyr Therapeutics Inc is an early-stage, pre-revenue, pharmaceutical company which is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of disease. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the production of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators. Adenosine is an extracellular signaling molecule that regulates multiple aspects of tissue function and specifically plays a role in immunity and inflammation.