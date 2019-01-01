QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.31 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 2
Mkt Cap
48.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
1.04
EPS
-1.9
Shares
159.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC's principal activity is the development, mining, and exploration of the Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company owns an interest in Ming Mine Project which is located on the Baie Verte Peninsula in Canada. Its other properties include Goodyear's Cove which is an integrated concentrate storage and shipping facility and the Nugget Pond property. The company earns most of the revenue from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rambler Metals and Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCPK: RBMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rambler Metals and Mining's (RBMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rambler Metals and Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF)?

A

The stock price for Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCPK: RBMTF) is $0.3064 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:38:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q

When is Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCPK:RBMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Rambler Metals and Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) operate in?

A

Rambler Metals and Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.