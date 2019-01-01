RBC Life Sciences Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in marketing and distribution of nutritional supplements and personal care products. Its products include herbal formulas, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and skin, hair and body care products. It also markets its Nutritional Products in certain international markets through license arrangements. In addition to its Nutritional Products, the company also markets a line of wound care products under the MPM Medical brand name through a U.S. subsidiary.