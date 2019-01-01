QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
RBC Life Sciences Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in marketing and distribution of nutritional supplements and personal care products. Its products include herbal formulas, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and skin, hair and body care products. It also markets its Nutritional Products in certain international markets through license arrangements. In addition to its Nutritional Products, the company also markets a line of wound care products under the MPM Medical brand name through a U.S. subsidiary.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RBC Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RBC Life Sciences (OTCEM: RBCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RBC Life Sciences's (RBCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RBC Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RBC Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for RBC Life Sciences (RBCL)?

A

The stock price for RBC Life Sciences (OTCEM: RBCL) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:18:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Life Sciences.

Q

When is RBC Life Sciences (OTCEM:RBCL) reporting earnings?

A

RBC Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RBC Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) operate in?

A

RBC Life Sciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.