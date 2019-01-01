Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd is a Japanese company engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying a wide range of food processing machines, and factory systems. It develops fully automated croissant production line and automatic filled product machine. The entity sells its products in Japan, and also exports it to other countries. It offers products like encrusting machines and bread production line. The encrusting machines produce confectionery, bread and prepared products, whereas the products produced by bread production line are croissant, Danish pastry, puff pastry, loaf bread, and pizza, among other products. The equipment portfolio of the company includes equipment for encrusting, bread production, cornucopia, meat processing, pizza production, robot arm, and others.