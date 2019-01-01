QQQ
Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd is a Japanese company engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying a wide range of food processing machines, and factory systems. It develops fully automated croissant production line and automatic filled product machine. The entity sells its products in Japan, and also exports it to other countries. It offers products like encrusting machines and bread production line. The encrusting machines produce confectionery, bread and prepared products, whereas the products produced by bread production line are croissant, Danish pastry, puff pastry, loaf bread, and pizza, among other products. The equipment portfolio of the company includes equipment for encrusting, bread production, cornucopia, meat processing, pizza production, robot arm, and others.

Rheon Automatic Machinery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rheon Automatic Machinery (OTCPK: RAUMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rheon Automatic Machinery's (RAUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rheon Automatic Machinery.

Q

What is the target price for Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rheon Automatic Machinery

Q

Current Stock Price for Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF)?

A

The stock price for Rheon Automatic Machinery (OTCPK: RAUMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rheon Automatic Machinery.

Q

When is Rheon Automatic Machinery (OTCPK:RAUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Rheon Automatic Machinery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rheon Automatic Machinery.

Q

What sector and industry does Rheon Automatic Machinery (RAUMF) operate in?

A

Rheon Automatic Machinery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.