Established in 1960 and domiciled in the Netherlands, Randstad is one of only three global recruitment providers, placing over 200,000 permanent candidates and 2 million temporary candidates annually. Randstad has traditionally been focused on the general staffing market, but has in recent years begun diversifying into the professional space, as well as in-house services, in which consultants work remotely from clients' premises.

Randstad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Randstad (RANJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Randstad (OTCPK: RANJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Randstad's (RANJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Randstad.

Q

What is the target price for Randstad (RANJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Randstad

Q

Current Stock Price for Randstad (RANJF)?

A

The stock price for Randstad (OTCPK: RANJF) is $73.04 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:39:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Randstad (RANJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Randstad.

Q

When is Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) reporting earnings?

A

Randstad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Randstad (RANJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Randstad.

Q

What sector and industry does Randstad (RANJF) operate in?

A

Randstad is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.