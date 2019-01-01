ñol

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs
(NASDAQ:RANI)
10.50
-0.02[-0.19%]
At close: Jun 3
10.52
0.0200[0.19%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low10 - 10.75
52 Week High/Low9.24 - 36.27
Open / Close10.36 / 10.5
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.18.4K / 31K
Mkt Cap257.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.29
Total Float10.4M

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.290

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rani Therapeutics Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) reporting earnings?
A

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (RANI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI)?
A

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (RANI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 13, 2021 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.12, which beat the estimate of $-0.18.

Q
What were Rani Therapeutics Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:RANI) revenues?
A

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (RANI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 13, 2021 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $490K.

