Rainmaker Worldwide Inc is a cleantech company that is engaged in producing clean water. It provides innovative, environment-friendly water solutions to communities and businesses facing water scarcity. The company's sustainable technology features two product lines which include Air to water and water to water that have multiple applications. Air to Water harvests fresh water from humidity in the atmosphere. It is highly useful for islands, temporary vacation houses, remote vacation houses, especially for hot conditions and limited water and has no risk of water-borne diseases. The Water to Water unit produces clean water from seawater, brackish water, or contaminated water sources. The company's products include WW-SO50 Solar Only Powered, AW-W100 Wind Powered, and others.