Apr 5, 2021
Rainmaker Worldwide Inc is a cleantech company that is engaged in producing clean water. It provides innovative, environment-friendly water solutions to communities and businesses facing water scarcity. The company's sustainable technology features two product lines which include Air to water and water to water that have multiple applications. Air to Water harvests fresh water from humidity in the atmosphere. It is highly useful for islands, temporary vacation houses, remote vacation houses, especially for hot conditions and limited water and has no risk of water-borne diseases. The Water to Water unit produces clean water from seawater, brackish water, or contaminated water sources. The company's products include WW-SO50 Solar Only Powered, AW-W100 Wind Powered, and others.

Rainmaker Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rainmaker Worldwide (OTCPK: RAKR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rainmaker Worldwide's (RAKR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rainmaker Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rainmaker Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR)?

A

The stock price for Rainmaker Worldwide (OTCPK: RAKR) is $0.0185 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rainmaker Worldwide.

Q

When is Rainmaker Worldwide (OTCPK:RAKR) reporting earnings?

A

Rainmaker Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rainmaker Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) operate in?

A

Rainmaker Worldwide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.