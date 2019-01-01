QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Regency Affiliates Inc invests in assets that generate predictable and sustainable returns on capital. The company's objective is to generate long-term value for its shareholders. Its management seeks investment opportunities to meet its business characteristics and valuation criteria.

Regency Affiliates Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regency Affiliates (RAFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regency Affiliates (OTCPK: RAFI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Regency Affiliates's (RAFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regency Affiliates.

Q

What is the target price for Regency Affiliates (RAFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regency Affiliates

Q

Current Stock Price for Regency Affiliates (RAFI)?

A

The stock price for Regency Affiliates (OTCPK: RAFI) is $6.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:06:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regency Affiliates (RAFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Regency Affiliates (OTCPK:RAFI) reporting earnings?

A

Regency Affiliates does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regency Affiliates (RAFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regency Affiliates.

Q

What sector and industry does Regency Affiliates (RAFI) operate in?

A

Regency Affiliates is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.