QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (ARCA: RAAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF's (RAAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (ARCA: RAAX) is $25.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (ARCA:RAAX) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) operate in?

A

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.