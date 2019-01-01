QYOU Media Inc is engaged in producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. The firm operates in India and United States. In India, via flagship brand, The Q, and the upcoming Q Marathi, the firm curates, produces, and distributes premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, and app based platforms. Its India-based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox is connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, the firm is creating and managing influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers, and brands.