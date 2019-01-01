QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
205.7K/69.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
44.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
400.8M
Outstanding
QYOU Media Inc is engaged in producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. The firm operates in India and United States. In India, via flagship brand, The Q, and the upcoming Q Marathi, the firm curates, produces, and distributes premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, and app based platforms. Its India-based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox is connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, the firm is creating and managing influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers, and brands.

QYOU Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QYOU Media (QYOUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QYOU Media (OTCQB: QYOUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QYOU Media's (QYOUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QYOU Media.

Q

What is the target price for QYOU Media (QYOUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QYOU Media

Q

Current Stock Price for QYOU Media (QYOUF)?

A

The stock price for QYOU Media (OTCQB: QYOUF) is $0.1118 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:23:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QYOU Media (QYOUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QYOU Media.

Q

When is QYOU Media (OTCQB:QYOUF) reporting earnings?

A

QYOU Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QYOU Media (QYOUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QYOU Media.

Q

What sector and industry does QYOU Media (QYOUF) operate in?

A

QYOU Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.