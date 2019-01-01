QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Quest Water Global Inc is engaged in the pollution and treatment controls business sector. The company provides various solutions to water-scarce regions. The company's product portfolio consists of AQUAtap, which is a self-contained, solar-powered, decentralized water purification and distribution system, and WEPS (Water Extraction and Purification Systems), which provide water scarce regions with an alternate, sustainable, pure source of water.


Quest Water Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quest Water Global (QWTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quest Water Global (OTCPK: QWTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quest Water Global's (QWTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quest Water Global.

Q

What is the target price for Quest Water Global (QWTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quest Water Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Quest Water Global (QWTR)?

A

The stock price for Quest Water Global (OTCPK: QWTR) is $0.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:17:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quest Water Global (QWTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quest Water Global.

Q

When is Quest Water Global (OTCPK:QWTR) reporting earnings?

A

Quest Water Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quest Water Global (QWTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quest Water Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Quest Water Global (QWTR) operate in?

A

Quest Water Global is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.