There is no Press for this Ticker
Quarta-Rad Inc is a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of radioactivity detection equipment and air quality measurement instruments. Its products include radiation detectors, EMI Detection Equipment, Light and brightness Detection Equipment, and radon monitors. It distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors. It has two operating segments through the operations of Quarta-Rad and Sellavir.

Quarta-Rad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quarta-Rad (QURT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quarta-Rad (OTCPK: QURT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quarta-Rad's (QURT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quarta-Rad.

Q

What is the target price for Quarta-Rad (QURT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quarta-Rad

Q

Current Stock Price for Quarta-Rad (QURT)?

A

The stock price for Quarta-Rad (OTCPK: QURT) is $0.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:41:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quarta-Rad (QURT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quarta-Rad.

Q

When is Quarta-Rad (OTCPK:QURT) reporting earnings?

A

Quarta-Rad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quarta-Rad (QURT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quarta-Rad.

Q

What sector and industry does Quarta-Rad (QURT) operate in?

A

Quarta-Rad is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.