Quantrx Biomedical Corp operates towards the development and commercialization of patented mini form pad (PAD) based products. The PAD products are based on the company's non-woven disposable absorbent pad technology and it is involved in the PAD-based over-the-counter products for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infection, urinary incontinence, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. Its platforms include inSync(R), Unique(TM), and OEM branded over-the-counter and laboratory testing products.