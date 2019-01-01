QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Quantrx Biomedical Corp operates towards the development and commercialization of patented mini form pad (PAD) based products. The PAD products are based on the company's non-woven disposable absorbent pad technology and it is involved in the PAD-based over-the-counter products for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infection, urinary incontinence, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. Its platforms include inSync(R), Unique(TM), and OEM branded over-the-counter and laboratory testing products.

Quantrx Biomedical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantrx Biomedical (OTCPK: QTXB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantrx Biomedical's (QTXB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantrx Biomedical.

Q

What is the target price for Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantrx Biomedical

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB)?

A

The stock price for Quantrx Biomedical (OTCPK: QTXB) is $0.0068 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:45:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantrx Biomedical.

Q

When is Quantrx Biomedical (OTCPK:QTXB) reporting earnings?

A

Quantrx Biomedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantrx Biomedical.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) operate in?

A

Quantrx Biomedical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.