Quantum-Si, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSI) shares moved lower in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, missing Street revenue estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Quantum-Si reported quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate for a loss of 12 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $451,000, which missed the $762,000 analyst estimate.

The company also announced a list price for Proteus of $425,000.

“2025 was a year of significant progress as we continued to advance our technology through multiple new kit launches, expanding the installed base and consumable utilization of our first-generation Platinum Pro system, and delivered on our key strategic goal of demonstrating sequencing on our Proteus prototype system that exceeded our current technology across all key performance metrics,” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO.

Outlook: Quantum-Si expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $1 million, versus the $7.15 million estimate.

QSI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quantum-Si stock dipped 4.51% to 90 cents in Tuesday's extended trading.

