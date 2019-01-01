Quantum Energy Stock (OTC:QREE), Quotes and News Summary

Quantum Energy Stock (OTC: QREE)
|Day High/Low- - -
|52 Week High/Low19.95 - 19.95
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding227.7K / 329.9K
|Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E1.14
|50d Avg. Price19.95
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|EPS25.5
|Total Float-
You can purchase shares of Quantum Energy (OTCPK: QREE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Quantum Energy.
There is no analysis for Quantum Energy
The stock price for Quantum Energy (OTCPK: QREE) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Energy.
Quantum Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Quantum Energy.
Quantum Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.