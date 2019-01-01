QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 7.6
Mkt Cap
305.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.46
EPS
-0.2
Shares
165M
Outstanding
Quantafuel ASA is a Norwegian technology company that develops, designs, and operates production facilities to produce synthetic fuels and chemical products based on non-recyclable waste. The company converts waste plastic into low-carbon synthetic oil products replacing virgin oil products.

Quantafuel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantafuel (QNTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantafuel (OTCPK: QNTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantafuel's (QNTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantafuel.

Q

What is the target price for Quantafuel (QNTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantafuel

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantafuel (QNTFF)?

A

The stock price for Quantafuel (OTCPK: QNTFF) is $1.85 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:28:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantafuel (QNTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantafuel.

Q

When is Quantafuel (OTCPK:QNTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Quantafuel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantafuel (QNTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantafuel.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantafuel (QNTFF) operate in?

A

Quantafuel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.