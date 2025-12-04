The race to launch the next generation of ultra-leveraged ETFs has slammed into a regulatory wall, jolting one of the fastest-moving corners of the $8 trillion ETF industry. The SEC’s warning letters to nine issuers, including ProShares, Direxion, and GraniteShares, effectively put the brakes on plans for products promising as much as five times the daily return of individual stocks, sectors, and even cryptocurrencies.

Painful timing for an industry where half the game is speed-to-market. ProShares had been gearing up for 3× tech-focused products tied to Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) , but withdrew the filings after regulators demanded clearer disclosures and questioned legal compliance. Others, such as Tidal Financial and Volatility Shares, now see their full leveraged ETF pipelines in limbo amid the SEC’s pause in reviews for the product class.

The freeze halts what had been shaping up as the next big wave of single-stock and thematic leveraged ETFs. Issuers had lined up high-octane plays spanning tech megacaps, sector baskets, country indices, and crypto assets- all now stuck in limbo.

The Silver Lining: Scarcity Value For Existing 2× ETFs

Ironically, the crackdown hands an unexpected advantage to issuers with already-approved 2× products. These ETFs — built with lower leverage and already vetted — become the only viable option for traders seeking amplified exposure.

Some of them have had standout year: GraniteShares’ 2× Palantir ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) and Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) rode Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:PLTR) surged to triple-digit gains, while the GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (NASDAQ:UBRL) has gained more than 65% this year as the stock rebounded. Even broad-leverage stalwart ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSE:QLD) has delivered strong returns whenever Big Tech rallies. With the SEC freezing 3×–5× launches, these existing 2× ETFs suddenly carry a scarcity premium.

A Regulatory Chill That Could Last Still

The more important question is whether this is a temporary timeout or the start of something more fundamental in terms of single-stock leverage. The SEC has long signaled discomfort with the risk profiles of these products. Where this stance hardens, issuers may well be forced to pivot toward buffered, thematic, or active ETFs instead, leaving the future of ultra-leveraged funds increasingly uncertain.

Either way, the power vacuum created by the freeze ensures one thing: The leveraged ETF landscape is entering a new phase of disruption.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock