There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Qingdao Footwear Inc through its subsidiaries operates as a retailer and designer of high quality leather footwear throughout China under the brand name 'Hongguan'.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Qingdao Footwear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qingdao Footwear (QING) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qingdao Footwear (OTCEM: QING) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qingdao Footwear's (QING) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qingdao Footwear.

Q

What is the target price for Qingdao Footwear (QING) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qingdao Footwear

Q

Current Stock Price for Qingdao Footwear (QING)?

A

The stock price for Qingdao Footwear (OTCEM: QING) is $0.01 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 14:32:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qingdao Footwear (QING) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qingdao Footwear.

Q

When is Qingdao Footwear (OTCEM:QING) reporting earnings?

A

Qingdao Footwear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qingdao Footwear (QING) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qingdao Footwear.

Q

What sector and industry does Qingdao Footwear (QING) operate in?

A

Qingdao Footwear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.