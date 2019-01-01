QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/43.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
282.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
QuantGate Systems Inc is a Fintech company, developing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Its core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, allow third party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QuantGate Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QuantGate Systems (QGSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QuantGate Systems (OTCQB: QGSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QuantGate Systems's (QGSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QuantGate Systems.

Q

What is the target price for QuantGate Systems (QGSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QuantGate Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for QuantGate Systems (QGSI)?

A

The stock price for QuantGate Systems (OTCQB: QGSI) is $0.0625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:32:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QuantGate Systems (QGSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QuantGate Systems.

Q

When is QuantGate Systems (OTCQB:QGSI) reporting earnings?

A

QuantGate Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QuantGate Systems (QGSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QuantGate Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does QuantGate Systems (QGSI) operate in?

A

QuantGate Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.