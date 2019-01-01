QuantGate Systems Inc is a Fintech company, developing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Its core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, allow third party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.