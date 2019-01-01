QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
496.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Qingling Motors Co Ltd is a Chinese company which is engaged in the production and sale of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles and diesel and petrol engines. It also focuses on the manufacturing and sales of automobile parts and accessories. The company organizes its business into five segments namely Light-duty trucks, Multi-purposes vehicles, Pickup trucks, Medium and heavy-duty trucks and Automobile parts and accessories. It also focuses on research and development activity for product, material, mould and process and fixtures. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the sale of trucks and vehicles in the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

Qingling Motors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qingling Motors (QGLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qingling Motors (OTCPK: QGLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qingling Motors's (QGLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qingling Motors.

Q

What is the target price for Qingling Motors (QGLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qingling Motors

Q

Current Stock Price for Qingling Motors (QGLHF)?

A

The stock price for Qingling Motors (OTCPK: QGLHF) is $0.2 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 13:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qingling Motors (QGLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qingling Motors.

Q

When is Qingling Motors (OTCPK:QGLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Qingling Motors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qingling Motors (QGLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qingling Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does Qingling Motors (QGLHF) operate in?

A

Qingling Motors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.