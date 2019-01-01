Qingling Motors Co Ltd is a Chinese company which is engaged in the production and sale of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles and diesel and petrol engines. It also focuses on the manufacturing and sales of automobile parts and accessories. The company organizes its business into five segments namely Light-duty trucks, Multi-purposes vehicles, Pickup trucks, Medium and heavy-duty trucks and Automobile parts and accessories. It also focuses on research and development activity for product, material, mould and process and fixtures. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the sale of trucks and vehicles in the People's Republic of China.