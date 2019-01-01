QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/45.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
81.1M
Outstanding
Quadro Resources Ltd is primarily engaged in the exploration of business activities. It also involved in the acquisition, development, and evaluation of assets. The company mainly operate in two properties namely Rose Gold property and Staghorn Property. It derives most of its revenues from exploration business and has operations spread across Canada.

Quadro Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quadro Resources (QDROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quadro Resources (OTCQB: QDROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quadro Resources's (QDROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quadro Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Quadro Resources (QDROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quadro Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Quadro Resources (QDROF)?

A

The stock price for Quadro Resources (OTCQB: QDROF) is $0.0288 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:51:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quadro Resources (QDROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quadro Resources.

Q

When is Quadro Resources (OTCQB:QDROF) reporting earnings?

A

Quadro Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quadro Resources (QDROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quadro Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Quadro Resources (QDROF) operate in?

A

Quadro Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.