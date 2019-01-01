QQQ
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ: QAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI Qatar ETF's (QAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ: QAT) is $22.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.