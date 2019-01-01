|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ: QAT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
The stock price for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ: QAT) is $22.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.