Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.61/6.36%
52 Wk
7.69 - 10.62
Mkt Cap
310.8M
Payout Ratio
86.81
Open
-
P/E
17.13
EPS
0.19
Shares
32.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pizza Pizza Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCPK: PZRIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pizza Pizza Royalty's (PZRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pizza Pizza Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pizza Pizza Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)?

A

The stock price for Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCPK: PZRIF) is $9.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:56:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCPK:PZRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Pizza Pizza Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pizza Pizza Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) operate in?

A

Pizza Pizza Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.