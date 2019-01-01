Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Canada.