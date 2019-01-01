Playtech PLC specializes in gambling software for various online gambling networks that include online casinos, online bingo, mobile gaming, and online sports betting. The company's open platform software allows customers to build and market casino games that include blackjack, baccarat, slots, and roulette. The company's business segments are gaming B2B and gaming B2C. Gaming B2B is the division that operates casinos, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other B2B gambling. The segment gaming B2C controls Snaitech, Sun Bingo, and other B2C gambling. The company is based on the Isle of Man and generates the majority of revenue from the Italy and United Kingdom.