Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Playtech PLC specializes in gambling software for various online gambling networks that include online casinos, online bingo, mobile gaming, and online sports betting. The company's open platform software allows customers to build and market casino games that include blackjack, baccarat, slots, and roulette. The company's business segments are gaming B2B and gaming B2C. Gaming B2B is the division that operates casinos, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other B2B gambling. The segment gaming B2C controls Snaitech, Sun Bingo, and other B2C gambling. The company is based on the Isle of Man and generates the majority of revenue from the Italy and United Kingdom.

Playtech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playtech (PYTCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playtech (OTCPK: PYTCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playtech's (PYTCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playtech.

Q

What is the target price for Playtech (PYTCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playtech

Q

Current Stock Price for Playtech (PYTCY)?

A

The stock price for Playtech (OTCPK: PYTCY) is $19.35 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playtech (PYTCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Playtech (OTCPK:PYTCY) reporting earnings?

A

Playtech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playtech (PYTCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playtech.

Q

What sector and industry does Playtech (PYTCY) operate in?

A

Playtech is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.