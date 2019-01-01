PayPoint PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides consumer transaction services. The company's solutions help clients control household finances, essential payments, and in-store services. The company's operations involve processing high-volume transactions, managing retailers and clients, selling funds, and transmitting data. PayPoint's network covers convenience stores and numerous outlets, where clients can use the company's solutions to make energy meter prepayments, bill payments, benefit payments, mobile phone top-ups, cash withdrawals, and other services. The company generates most of its revenue from the UK.