QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.8 - 8.83
Mkt Cap
238.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Payfare Inc is a global fintech company offering mobile banking, instant payment, and loyalty-reward solutions. Its financial technology platform is providing financial inclusion and empowerment to next-generation workers around the globe with a full-service mobile bank account and debit card with instant access to their earnings and relevant cash-back rewards. Some brands that use Payfare include Lyft, Uber and DoorDash.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Payfare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Payfare (PYFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Payfare (OTCPK: PYFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Payfare's (PYFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Payfare.

Q

What is the target price for Payfare (PYFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Payfare

Q

Current Stock Price for Payfare (PYFRF)?

A

The stock price for Payfare (OTCPK: PYFRF) is $5.15243 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Payfare (PYFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Payfare.

Q

When is Payfare (OTCPK:PYFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Payfare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Payfare (PYFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Payfare.

Q

What sector and industry does Payfare (PYFRF) operate in?

A

Payfare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.