Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of novel treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has developed a portfolio of drug candidates, including its three most advanced candidates: Imeglimin, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and PXL770 and PXL065, for the treatment of NASH.