|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Poxel (OTCGM: PXXLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Poxel.
There is no analysis for Poxel
The stock price for Poxel (OTCGM: PXXLF) is $5.825 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 15:29:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Poxel.
Poxel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Poxel.
Poxel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.