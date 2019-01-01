QQQ
Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of novel treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has developed a portfolio of drug candidates, including its three most advanced candidates: Imeglimin, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and PXL770 and PXL065, for the treatment of NASH.

Poxel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poxel (PXXLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poxel (OTCGM: PXXLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poxel's (PXXLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poxel.

Q

What is the target price for Poxel (PXXLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poxel

Q

Current Stock Price for Poxel (PXXLF)?

A

The stock price for Poxel (OTCGM: PXXLF) is $5.825 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 15:29:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poxel (PXXLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poxel.

Q

When is Poxel (OTCGM:PXXLF) reporting earnings?

A

Poxel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poxel (PXXLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poxel.

Q

What sector and industry does Poxel (PXXLF) operate in?

A

Poxel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.