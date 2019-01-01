QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.12 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
17.9K/79.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
61M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Provenance Gold Corp is a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada. The company explores for gold and other precious materials. The company holds an interest in 2K Gold Property and Silver Bow Property. The recently acquired Silver Bow property in Nevada is located approximately 40 miles northeast of Tonopah, a part of Nevada with major historic silver and gold mines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Provenance Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provenance Gold (PVGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provenance Gold (OTCQB: PVGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provenance Gold's (PVGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Provenance Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Provenance Gold (PVGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Provenance Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Provenance Gold (PVGDF)?

A

The stock price for Provenance Gold (OTCQB: PVGDF) is $0.125 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:04:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provenance Gold (PVGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provenance Gold.

Q

When is Provenance Gold (OTCQB:PVGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Provenance Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Provenance Gold (PVGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provenance Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Provenance Gold (PVGDF) operate in?

A

Provenance Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.